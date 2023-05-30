2 Strong 4 Bullies
Woman goes missing from Cleveland relative’s home

Wilma Williams
Wilma Williams(CLEVELAND POLICE)
By Brian Koster
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are asking for the public’s help with finding a missing and endangered woman.

Police said 68-year-old Wilma Williams went missing from her family member’s home April 11th.

The home is located on East 128th near Miles Avenue in Cleveland.

If you see Wilma or have any information about where she may be are asked to call Cleveland Police at 216-621-1234.

