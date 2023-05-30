Woman goes missing from Cleveland relative’s home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are asking for the public’s help with finding a missing and endangered woman.

Police said 68-year-old Wilma Williams went missing from her family member’s home April 11th.

The home is located on East 128th near Miles Avenue in Cleveland.

If you see Wilma or have any information about where she may be are asked to call Cleveland Police at 216-621-1234.

