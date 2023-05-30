Northeast Ohio Weather: 80s and sunshine the next few days

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Large area of high pressure controlling our weather through the rest of the week. This will keep the area dry and warmer than normal. Wildfire smoke from Canada is expected to be in the upper atmosphere. This will create a milky color to the sky. Sunshine in the forecast today through Thursday. It’ll be similar afternoon temperatures each day with 80s being a common reading. Lake breezes will cool you down near the shore. This could end up being one of the driest stretches of weather on record in Cleveland. Unfortunately, drought conditions look to be setting up if we don’t get any significant rain in here in the coming days and weeks.

