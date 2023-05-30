2 Strong 4 Bullies
Norton officer seriously injured after being attacked in cruiser

By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Norton man is under arrest and charged with felonious assault for allegedly attacking a Norton police officer who was sitting in his cruiser.

Norton police said the officer was in the parking lot at 5240 Wooster Road West on May 28 when the suspect approached his driver’s side window.

The officer was seriously injured in the assault and transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries, said police.

According to court documents, the officer suffered a laceration on his lip, a cracked rib and a concussion.

Keith Partin
Keith Partin((Source: Norton police))

The suspect has been identified as Keith Partin. He appeared in Barberton Municipal Court Tuesday morning and the judge set bond at $100,000.

He is currently booked at the Summit County Jail.

