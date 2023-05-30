MARION, Ohio (WOIO) - First responders on their way to help a drowning victim ended up needing help themselves after their ambulance and police cruiser collided in Marion.

The Marion Fire Department said it was heading to Quarry Park on the city’s northwest side for a report of someone drowning at 3:07 p.m. on May 29.

Medic 29 from Station 3 then collided with a Marion Police Department cruiser at the intersection of Fairground and North Main, according to MFD.

MFD said Medic 29 rolled multiple times and eventually landed on its side.

Paramedic Nick Hunley and EMT Jacob Fohl extricated themselves from the squad and immediately cared for the injured police officer, according to MFD.

Additional first responders were called to care for those involved in the crash while other Marion Fire Department units helped the person who was drowning, MFD stated.

MFD confirmed the rescued drowning victim was stable when they were taken to the hospital.

Both Marion Fire Department members were stable while being taken to Marion General Hospital with minor injuries, according to MFD.

The Marion Police officer was also taken to Marion General Hospital, MFD stated.

The Marion Fire Department shared these photos of the crash scene:

Ohio ambulance rolls over multiple times after crashing into police cruiser (Marion Fire Department)

Ohio ambulance rolls over multiple times after crashing into police cruiser (Marion Fire Department)

Ohio ambulance rolls over multiple times after crashing into police cruiser (Marion Fire Department)

Ohio ambulance rolls over multiple times after crashing into police cruiser (Marion Fire Department)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.