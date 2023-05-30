2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Ohio ambulance rolls over multiple times after crashing into police cruiser

Ohio ambulance rolls over multiple times after crashing into police cruiser
Ohio ambulance rolls over multiple times after crashing into police cruiser(Marion Fire Department)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ohio (WOIO) - First responders on their way to help a drowning victim ended up needing help themselves after their ambulance and police cruiser collided in Marion.

The Marion Fire Department said it was heading to Quarry Park on the city’s northwest side for a report of someone drowning at 3:07 p.m. on May 29.

Medic 29 from Station 3 then collided with a Marion Police Department cruiser at the intersection of Fairground and North Main, according to MFD.

MFD said Medic 29 rolled multiple times and eventually landed on its side.

Paramedic Nick Hunley and EMT Jacob Fohl extricated themselves from the squad and immediately cared for the injured police officer, according to MFD.

Additional first responders were called to care for those involved in the crash while other Marion Fire Department units helped the person who was drowning, MFD stated.

MFD confirmed the rescued drowning victim was stable when they were taken to the hospital.

Both Marion Fire Department members were stable while being taken to Marion General Hospital with minor injuries, according to MFD.

The Marion Police officer was also taken to Marion General Hospital, MFD stated.

The Marion Fire Department shared these photos of the crash scene:

Ohio ambulance rolls over multiple times after crashing into police cruiser
Ohio ambulance rolls over multiple times after crashing into police cruiser(Marion Fire Department)
Ohio ambulance rolls over multiple times after crashing into police cruiser
Ohio ambulance rolls over multiple times after crashing into police cruiser(Marion Fire Department)
Ohio ambulance rolls over multiple times after crashing into police cruiser
Ohio ambulance rolls over multiple times after crashing into police cruiser(Marion Fire Department)
Ohio ambulance rolls over multiple times after crashing into police cruiser
Ohio ambulance rolls over multiple times after crashing into police cruiser(Marion Fire Department)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?

Latest News

Dark Side of the Land podcast
Dark Side of the Land
Man trespasses into car, steals medical equipment, electric bike, Cleveland Police say
Man trespasses into car, steals medical equipment, electric bike, Cleveland Police say
Man steals $15,000 worth of tobacco products after car crashes through Cleveland store, police...
Man steals $15,000 worth of tobacco products after car crashes through Cleveland store, police say
This picture from June 10, 2022, shows the record prices Cleveland drivers were paying.
This time last year gas prices were headed for record highs, but what about this summer?