Residents escape from house fire on Cleveland’s West Side
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One adult, three children and their dog escaped from a house fire early Tuesday.
Cleveland firefighters responded to the home on W. 98th Street and Madison Avenue just before 3 a.m.
This is in the city’s Cudell neighborhood.
Firefighters said the blaze began in a bedroom on the second floor.
Firefighters added the cause of the fire was electrical and the damage is estimated at $15,000.
The family is now being assisted by the Red Cross.
