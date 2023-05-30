2 Strong 4 Bullies
Residents escape from house fire on Cleveland’s West Side

W. 98th fire
W. 98th fire((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One adult, three children and their dog escaped from a house fire early Tuesday.

Cleveland firefighters responded to the home on W. 98th Street and Madison Avenue just before 3 a.m.

This is in the city’s Cudell neighborhood.

Firefighters said the blaze began in a bedroom on the second floor.

Firefighters added the cause of the fire was electrical and the damage is estimated at $15,000.

The family is now being assisted by the Red Cross.

