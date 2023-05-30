Ridge Road construction begins: Expect traffic delays in these Northeast Ohio cities

BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - If you drive on Ridge Road in Cuyahoga County, you may have noticed traffic has been jammed for some time, as crews continue work on the roads.

Now, things will be even more congested as new construction projects begin so expect delays.

Drivers say the construction on Ridge Road seems like it's never-ending. (WOIO-TV)

Just before 1 on Tuesday afternoon, traffic was backed up as drivers tried to get to their destinations.

Earlier this month, the City of Brooklyn posted this alert on social media, giving residents a heads-up: On Memorial Day, crews closed the Ridge Road I-480 Eastboaund Entrance ramp and also the signalized entrance at Savers Plaza. Both will be closed for 20 days to all traffic.

This is in addition to all of the other road projects happening in Cleveland, Brooklyn and Parma.

19 News cameras were rolling as some drivers waited patiently for their turn to hop in line while others tried to boogie their way into the flow of traffic.

Some drivers told 19 News crews they are happy to see the road improvements, while others said they’ve had enough and they’re ready for the construction projects to finish.

City of Brooklyn leaders say these latest projects are due to be finished in mid-August.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.