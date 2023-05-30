2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Several Northeast Ohio students head to National Spelling Bee

Several Northeast Ohio students head to National Spelling Bee
Several Northeast Ohio students head to National Spelling Bee(Source: E.M. Pio Roda/Scripps National Spelling Bee)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Five Northeast Ohio scholars are making their way to the National Spelling Bee this week, with the opportunity to walk away with $50,000 cash as the champion!

Meet the talented spellers below, and join us in wishing them good luck as they take the stage throughout the week.

Emma Liu, 13, comes from Akron and is involved in a number of activities such as student council, science olympiad and the lymphoma society. She also enjoys creative writing and coaching tennis.

Emma Liu
Emma Liu(Source: E.M. Pio Roda/Scripps National Spelling Bee)

Tia Geisler, 10, comes from Concord Township and is involved in softball, basketball and soccer. She also loves to read, and is currently reading the Spiderwick Chronicles and the Harry Potter series.

Tia Geisler
Tia Geisler(Source: E.M. Pio Roda/Scripps National Spelling Bee)

Bryce Beckley, 14, is from Canton and is active in band and orchestra, playing to tuba and string bass. He started teaching himself Spanish before classes this year and has bowled in a youth league since he was six.

Bryce Beckley
Bryce Beckley(Source: E.M. Pio Roda/Scripps National Spelling Bee)

Advait Nishit, 13, is from Cleveland and enjoys playing competitive tennis, singing Indian classical music, playing guitar and saxophone and learning different languages.

Advait Nishit
Advait Nishit(Source: E.M. Pio Roda/Scripps National Spelling Bee)

Bridget Smith, 13, is from Elyria and enjoys band, writing poetry and plays, swimming and summer theater. This will be Bridget’s third spelling bee, participating in the 2019 ESCLC elementary spelling bee, the 2022 ESCLC spelling bee and now the 2023 ESCLC spelling bee.

Bridget Smith
Bridget Smith(Source: E.M. Pio Roda/Scripps National Spelling Bee)

In the history of the National Spelling Bee, a number of champions have hailed from Ohio, including:

  • Dean Lucas, Akron, 1927
  • Alma Roach, Akron, 1933
  • Clara Mohler, Akron, 1935
  • Jean Chappelear, Akron, 1948
  • Kim Calvin, Canton, 1949
  • Diana Reynard, Cleveland, 1950
  • Sandra Owen, Canton, 1957
  • William Kerek, Akron, 1964
  • Anamika Veeramani, Cleveland, 2010.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?

Latest News

Lake County Sheriff's Office deputies Dustin Majewski and Bucyrus Palo
Lake County deputies save life of elderly man who collapsed from heart attack
19 News 4-4:30 p.m.
Three veterans get long deserved final salute in North Olmsted
19 News 4-4:30 p.m.
Dog awaits adoption after more than 5 years at animal shelter
Group walk file photo
Cleveland Guardians wife Kara Bieber hosts walk for women to connect, feel empowered together