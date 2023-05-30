Several Northeast Ohio students head to National Spelling Bee

NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Five Northeast Ohio scholars are making their way to the National Spelling Bee this week, with the opportunity to walk away with $50,000 cash as the champion!

Meet the talented spellers below, and join us in wishing them good luck as they take the stage throughout the week.

Emma Liu, 13, comes from Akron and is involved in a number of activities such as student council, science olympiad and the lymphoma society. She also enjoys creative writing and coaching tennis.

Emma Liu (Source: E.M. Pio Roda/Scripps National Spelling Bee)

Tia Geisler, 10, comes from Concord Township and is involved in softball, basketball and soccer. She also loves to read, and is currently reading the Spiderwick Chronicles and the Harry Potter series.

Tia Geisler (Source: E.M. Pio Roda/Scripps National Spelling Bee)

Bryce Beckley, 14, is from Canton and is active in band and orchestra, playing to tuba and string bass. He started teaching himself Spanish before classes this year and has bowled in a youth league since he was six.

Bryce Beckley (Source: E.M. Pio Roda/Scripps National Spelling Bee)

Advait Nishit, 13, is from Cleveland and enjoys playing competitive tennis, singing Indian classical music, playing guitar and saxophone and learning different languages.

Advait Nishit (Source: E.M. Pio Roda/Scripps National Spelling Bee)

Bridget Smith, 13, is from Elyria and enjoys band, writing poetry and plays, swimming and summer theater. This will be Bridget’s third spelling bee, participating in the 2019 ESCLC elementary spelling bee, the 2022 ESCLC spelling bee and now the 2023 ESCLC spelling bee.

Bridget Smith (Source: E.M. Pio Roda/Scripps National Spelling Bee)

In the history of the National Spelling Bee, a number of champions have hailed from Ohio, including:

Dean Lucas, Akron, 1927

Alma Roach, Akron, 1933

Clara Mohler, Akron, 1935

Jean Chappelear, Akron, 1948

Kim Calvin, Canton, 1949

Diana Reynard, Cleveland, 1950

Sandra Owen, Canton, 1957

William Kerek, Akron, 1964

Anamika Veeramani, Cleveland, 2010.

