Several Northeast Ohio students head to National Spelling Bee
NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Five Northeast Ohio scholars are making their way to the National Spelling Bee this week, with the opportunity to walk away with $50,000 cash as the champion!
Meet the talented spellers below, and join us in wishing them good luck as they take the stage throughout the week.
Emma Liu, 13, comes from Akron and is involved in a number of activities such as student council, science olympiad and the lymphoma society. She also enjoys creative writing and coaching tennis.
Tia Geisler, 10, comes from Concord Township and is involved in softball, basketball and soccer. She also loves to read, and is currently reading the Spiderwick Chronicles and the Harry Potter series.
Bryce Beckley, 14, is from Canton and is active in band and orchestra, playing to tuba and string bass. He started teaching himself Spanish before classes this year and has bowled in a youth league since he was six.
Advait Nishit, 13, is from Cleveland and enjoys playing competitive tennis, singing Indian classical music, playing guitar and saxophone and learning different languages.
Bridget Smith, 13, is from Elyria and enjoys band, writing poetry and plays, swimming and summer theater. This will be Bridget’s third spelling bee, participating in the 2019 ESCLC elementary spelling bee, the 2022 ESCLC spelling bee and now the 2023 ESCLC spelling bee.
In the history of the National Spelling Bee, a number of champions have hailed from Ohio, including:
- Dean Lucas, Akron, 1927
- Alma Roach, Akron, 1933
- Clara Mohler, Akron, 1935
- Jean Chappelear, Akron, 1948
- Kim Calvin, Canton, 1949
- Diana Reynard, Cleveland, 1950
- Sandra Owen, Canton, 1957
- William Kerek, Akron, 1964
- Anamika Veeramani, Cleveland, 2010.
