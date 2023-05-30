Shooting in Cleveland’s Corlett neighborhood sends one to the hospital

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A shooting in Cleveland’s Corlett neighborhood has sent one person to the hospital.

Cleveland EMS confirmed one man was transported to University Hospital early Tuesday morning.

Male GSW 31 years old three shots to the upper torso. Transported in serious condition to University Hospitals. He is believed to have been shot at the Sunoco Station and made his way here. pic.twitter.com/yOcZN8JJuu — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) May 30, 2023

Officials say the 32-year-old was transported in serious condition.

The victim was transported from Ferris Avenue and East 133rd Street.

