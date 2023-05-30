Shooting in Cleveland’s Corlett neighborhood sends one to the hospital
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A shooting in Cleveland’s Corlett neighborhood has sent one person to the hospital.
Cleveland EMS confirmed one man was transported to University Hospital early Tuesday morning.
Officials say the 32-year-old was transported in serious condition.
The victim was transported from Ferris Avenue and East 133rd Street.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.