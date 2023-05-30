2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Study finds brain abnormality that could be linked to sudden infant death syndrome

FILE - Scientists looked into one theory for the cause of SIDS, which is a disruption of...
FILE - Scientists looked into one theory for the cause of SIDS, which is a disruption of breathing.(Unsplash)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Sudden infant death syndrome, or SIDS, is the leading cause of death for babies in their first year of life and the cause has been a mystery.

Most of the time it happens when the baby is asleep.

Scientists looked into one theory for the cause of SIDS, which is a disruption of breathing.

A team studied 58 babies who had died of SIDS and compared them to a control group of a dozen babies whose causes of death were unknown.

They found an abnormality in the brain receptor of the SIDS babies.

The receptor is involved in the body’s protective response to low oxygen, causing us to awaken and gasp for air.

An abnormality could interfere with that kick-start breathing process.

The finding suggested that a larger group of SIDS cases may be related to this brain receptor abnormality.

The study was published in the Journal of Neuropathology and Experimental Neurology.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?

Latest News

An electric Jeep Wrangler is displayed on the showroom floor at the Dan O'Brien Auto Group...
Want the $7,500 tax credit for an electric vehicle? Consider leasing.
Jason Lyle Conrad
Summit County deputies search for escaped prisoner
Police said the shooting happened after a fight broke out, and at least one gun was pulled. At...
9 injured in shooting near beach in Hollywood, Florida
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-car accident that killed the driver.
Huron County single-car crash kills driver
In this image taken from video, investigators inspect the building after a Ukrainian drone...
Russia says drones lightly damage Moscow buildings before dawn, while Ukraine’s capital bombarded