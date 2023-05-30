Summit County deputies search for escaped prisoner

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County Sheriff deputies are looking for a male prisoner who escaped from custody Tuesday morning.

Jason Lyle Conrad ((Source: Summit County Sheriff))

The prisoner, Jason Lyle Conrad, was on his way to a doctor’s appointment around 8 a.m. at Summa Health at 1 Park West Drive in Akron.

Summit County Sheriff deputies said Conrad was handcuffed and in a boot for a previous injury.

While the deputy was removing Conrad from the transport vehicle, deputies said he was able to escape and run away after removing the boot.

Akron police, Fairlawn, and Copley police officers, along with Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, are assisting with the search.

Conrad is in jail on charges of fleeing, possession of drugs, trafficking in drugs, and a parole violation.

He is a white male, 5′9″ and 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call (330) 643-2181.

