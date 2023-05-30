2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Summit County deputies search for escaped prisoner

By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County Sheriff deputies are looking for a male prisoner who escaped from custody Tuesday morning.

Jason Lyle Conrad
Jason Lyle Conrad((Source: Summit County Sheriff))

The prisoner, Jason Lyle Conrad, was on his way to a doctor’s appointment around 8 a.m. at Summa Health at 1 Park West Drive in Akron.

Summit County Sheriff deputies said Conrad was handcuffed and in a boot for a previous injury.

While the deputy was removing Conrad from the transport vehicle, deputies said he was able to escape and run away after removing the boot.

Akron police, Fairlawn, and Copley police officers, along with Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, are assisting with the search.

Conrad is in jail on charges of fleeing, possession of drugs, trafficking in drugs, and a parole violation.

He is a white male, 5′9″ and 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call (330) 643-2181.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?

Latest News

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-car accident that killed the driver.
Huron County single-car crash kills driver
Angel Cannon
Sentencing continued for Cleveland woman who pleaded guilty in connection with death of 6-year-old girl in South Collinwood
Bat tests positive for rabies in Massillon
15-year-old Warrensville Heights boy murdered in Cleveland