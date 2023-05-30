2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Tamir Rice cultural center could be moving out of Cleveland

By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Tamir Rice Afro-Centric Cultural Center could be based in Chicago rather than Cleveland soon.

Samaria Rice, Tamir’s mother, said she has not been receiving enough financial support from organizations in Northeast Ohio to complete renovations to get it up and running.

She said the center would offer a multitude of programs for underserved youth in the area.

“To give the kids the correct knowledge and allow them to grow and develop positive skills and have an outlet just to make sure they are nurtured and cared for properly,” Rice said.

She has owned the building where it would be housed on St. Clair since 2018. Rice has been quoted more than $1 million to renovate the space.

“I hope that someone will either come help me with the Tamir Rice Afro-Centric Cultural Center to help me complete the renovations or someone can just purchase the building and finish the project themselves,” Rice said.

Tamir Rice Foundation celebrates grand opening of memorial honoring his life

Rice is looking at moving it to Chicago, since Tamir has ties there.

The gazebo where Tamir was playing near when he was shot and killed by Cleveland Police is now standing in the Southside of Chicago.

Tamir was 12 years old when he was killed by officers while playing with a toy gun at the Cudell Recreation Center in 2014.

Officer involved in Tamir Rice case disciplined for derogatory remarks, misconduct: ‘That’s your people’s music’

“I’m looking at Chicago to relocate the Tamir Rice Afro-Centric cultural center because I do have some support in Chicago,” Rice said.

However, Rice said the cultural center should remain in the city where he died.

“It should be in Cleveland,” Rice said. “It should be here to service the community and keep Tamir’s legacy alive in Cleveland. This is where the incident happened at.

Tamir Rice: Extended view of the Cudell Rec Center video released

19 News asked Rice what she believes is behind the lack of support that is causing delays.

“I won’t let them use my son,” Rice said. “Because he is political.”

Rice hopes the city of Cleveland and local organizations will come together to build this dream in honor of her son.

“It’s very meaningful,” Rice said. “It’s got a lot of opportunities for children to do certain things.”

Next month would have been Tamir’s 21st birthday.

Tamir Rice would have celebrated his 19th birthday on Friday

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?

Latest News

WOIO News update 9:35 p.m. (syncbak)
Cleveland welcomes cruise ships touring Great Lakes; here’s how many will be stopping
WOIO News update 9:35 p.m. (syncbak)
Norton officer seriously injured after being attacked in cruiser
19 News 6-6:30 p.m.
Tamir Rice center may have to move from Cleveland
Cruise ships to Cleveland.
Cleveland welcomes cruise ships touring Great Lakes; here’s how many will be stopping