Tamir Rice cultural center could be moving out of Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Tamir Rice Afro-Centric Cultural Center could be based in Chicago rather than Cleveland soon.

Samaria Rice, Tamir’s mother, said she has not been receiving enough financial support from organizations in Northeast Ohio to complete renovations to get it up and running.

She said the center would offer a multitude of programs for underserved youth in the area.

“To give the kids the correct knowledge and allow them to grow and develop positive skills and have an outlet just to make sure they are nurtured and cared for properly,” Rice said.

She has owned the building where it would be housed on St. Clair since 2018. Rice has been quoted more than $1 million to renovate the space.

“I hope that someone will either come help me with the Tamir Rice Afro-Centric Cultural Center to help me complete the renovations or someone can just purchase the building and finish the project themselves,” Rice said.

Rice is looking at moving it to Chicago, since Tamir has ties there.

The gazebo where Tamir was playing near when he was shot and killed by Cleveland Police is now standing in the Southside of Chicago.

Tamir was 12 years old when he was killed by officers while playing with a toy gun at the Cudell Recreation Center in 2014.

“I’m looking at Chicago to relocate the Tamir Rice Afro-Centric cultural center because I do have some support in Chicago,” Rice said.

However, Rice said the cultural center should remain in the city where he died.

“It should be in Cleveland,” Rice said. “It should be here to service the community and keep Tamir’s legacy alive in Cleveland. This is where the incident happened at.

19 News asked Rice what she believes is behind the lack of support that is causing delays.

“I won’t let them use my son,” Rice said. “Because he is political.”

Rice hopes the city of Cleveland and local organizations will come together to build this dream in honor of her son.

“It’s very meaningful,” Rice said. “It’s got a lot of opportunities for children to do certain things.”

Next month would have been Tamir’s 21st birthday.

