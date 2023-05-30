2 Strong 4 Bullies
Teenager shot in Akron over holiday weekend, 2 more shootings reported

Akron police found a second weapon, a loaded handgun and more evidence in the car Dabney stored...
Akron police found a second weapon, a loaded handgun and more evidence in the car Dabney stored his AR-15 style rifle.(Source: Akron Police Department)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating three shootings that happened in Akron over the Memorial Day weekend, one including a teenager.

An arrest was made after a shooting Friday afternoon.

Police say a 21-year-old man was shot around 6 p.m. at the Circle K in the 900 block of South Arlington Street.

The victim was taken to Summa Health Akron City Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Police say 22-year-old Davin Proctor was taken into custody after he was seen walking away from the scene.

Proctor was located on east Archwood Avenue possessing a loaded handgun, police say.

Another shooting Monday night sent an 18-year-old to the hospital.

Just before 9 p.m., police say they responded to a call for shots fired around Orrin Street and South Hawkins Avenue.

When police arrived they encountered a large and hostile crowd, officials say.

Around the time of the call, an 18-year-old man walked into the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the arm and chest.

He told officials she was shot around the scene of the crowd.

Police say 21-year-old Demauri Dabney was found standing within reach of an AR-15 style rifle.

Dabney was taken into custody after attempting to evade police, officials say.

During a vehicle search of teh car the rifle was in, officers recovered a second weapon and a loaded handgun.

Multiple shell casings were found in the street and later tagged along with the other evidence.

The third shooting happened at a residence in the 700 block of Fleming Drive early Tuesday morning.

Police say the 22-year-old victim was found unresponsive when they arrived at the scene.

The victim was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Witnesses say the man was out looking for what he called stolen property when he returned and said he was shot.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

