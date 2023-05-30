2 Strong 4 Bullies
This time last year gas prices were headed for record highs, but what about this summer?

This picture from June 10, 2022, shows the record prices Cleveland drivers were paying.
By Dan DeRoos
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -If you took a road trip for Memorial Day weekend you may have notices gas prices getting slightly more expensive.

According to head petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan with the website GasBuddy, part of the blame can be put on low supplies nationally and a few refinery issues.

The national average is sitting around $3.55/gallon which is up 2.7 cents from a week ago.

In average in Cleveland is $3.48.

“As we unofficially start the summer driving season, the national average is likely to spend much of the summer in the range of $3.35-$3.85 per gallon, though it could go higher if unexpected refinery outages flare up, or we see a major hurricane or economic development,” De Haan said in his summer forecast. “While gasoline prices have inched up slightly, we’re still faring much better than we did last year, when the national average started to soar after Memorial Day on its way up to the $5 per gallon mark.”

De Haan also said we could see a bit of relief if congress in fact raises the country’s debt ceiling, easing financial fears of a major recession.

