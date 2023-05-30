2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

US opens probe into Freightliner trucks automatically braking without obstacle in road

FILE - The emblem of Freightliner is pictured on a truck in Hanover, northern Germany, Sept....
FILE - The emblem of Freightliner is pictured on a truck in Hanover, northern Germany, Sept. 23, 2008. The U.S. government’s highway safety agency is investigating complaints that the automatic emergency braking on big Freightliner trucks can stop unexpectedly for no apparent reason. The agency says in documents posted on its website Tuesday, May 30, 2023 that it has 18 complaints from owners alleging that brakes on Freightliner Cascadia trucks can come on without an obstacle in the road.(AP Photo/Joerg Sarbach, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s highway safety agency is investigating complaints that the automatic emergency braking on big Freightliner trucks can stop unexpectedly for no apparent reason.

It’s at least the third recent investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration into glitches with the technology, which has the potential to save lives because it can make vehicles stop or slow down for stopped or slowed traffic.

The probe covers about a quarter-million trucks made by Daimler from the 2017 through 2022 model years.

The agency says in documents posted on its website Tuesday that it has 18 complaints from owners alleging that brakes on Freightliner Cascadia trucks can come on without an obstacle in the road.

The reports say the trucks can brake without warning or any input from the driver. The braking ranges from partial application with little loss of speed to full application, bringing the trucks to a complete stop on the road.

The agency says it tested one of the trucks, and it stopped for a steel trench plate on the road. Daimler Trucks said the trench plate does not represent real-world driving.

NHTSA says it will determine whether the braking problem is an unreasonable risk to safety.

The complaints don’t cite any crashes or injuries due to the problem.

In February of 2022, the agency began investigating complaints that Teslas operating on the automaker’s partially automated driving systems can suddenly stop on roadways for no apparent reason. NHTSA says more than 750 Tesla owners have complained of false braking.

During the same month, the agency opened an investigation of more than 1.7 million Hondas for a similar problem. At the time NHTSA said it had 278 complaints about the problem.

The U.S. government is in the process of adopting regulations to require automatic emergency braking on all new passenger vehicles and heavy trucks.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at the Memorial Amphitheater of Arlington National Cemetery in...
Key test ahead on federal debt deal that could prevent a disastrous default
Angel Cannon
Sentencing continued for Cleveland woman who pleaded guilty in connection with death of 6-year-old girl in South Collinwood
The small town of Gower, Missouri had thousands of unexpected visitors. Catholics from all over...
Thousands flock to see body of an exhumed nun that doesn’t appear decayed
Cleveland Police file photo
17-year-old gunman arrested for Cleveland liquor store parking lot murder, police say
Careless smoking could have caused deadly Strongsville fire, firefighters say