16-year-old killed in Cleveland’s Woodland Hills

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 16-year-old boy was killed in Cleveland’s Woodland Hills neighborhood Wednesday.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner says the victim was found by Cleveland police in the 3000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Officials say the victim was identified as Damarion Whitsett.

The Cleveland Police Department told officials homicide is suspected.

