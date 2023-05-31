2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

16-year-old killed in Cleveland’s Woodland Hills

A 16-year-old boy was killed in Cleveland’s Woodland Hills neighborhood Wednesday.
A 16-year-old boy was killed in Cleveland’s Woodland Hills neighborhood Wednesday.(Vic Gideon)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 16-year-old boy was killed in Cleveland’s Woodland Hills neighborhood Wednesday.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner says the victim was found by Cleveland police in the 3000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Officials say the victim was identified as Damarion Whitsett.

The Cleveland Police Department told officials homicide is suspected.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?

Latest News

Cleveland City Council meets with the new Cleveland Police Consent Decree Monitoring Team
A truck turned over at Dead Man's Curve early Wednesday morning
1 in hospital after truck turns over at Dead Man’s Curve
Police say Dontez Williams stole beer from a local store multiple times before he was arrested...
Caught on Camera: Lakewood police bust beer thief after foot chase along Cleveland border
Latessa Walker
48-year-old endangered woman misisng in Cleveland