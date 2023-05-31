2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 bobcats rehabilitated in Lake County, safely returned to the wild in southern Ohio

Ohio bobcats
Ohio bobcats((Source: Lake Metroparks))
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A male and female bobcat who were rescued in July 2022, were successfully returned to the wild this month.

The bobcats had been cared for at the Kevin P. Clinton Wildlife Center in Kirtland.

The animals were released near where they were found in southern Ohio.

Wildlife officials said the area has nearly 3,500 acres of forests, thickets, swamps and lakes.

The Kevin P. Clinton Wildlife Center, along with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife, is the primary bobcat rehabilitation facility in Ohio.

