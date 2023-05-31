2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

American Medical Response in Summit County announces closure, lay offs

AMR logo on side of emergency vehicle in Evansville, IN
AMR logo on side of emergency vehicle in Evansville, IN(Steve Mehling WFIE)
By Avery Williams
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Public filings show American Medical Response in Summit County is shutting down and laying off all its employees.

The company gave notice Tuesday of its intention to permanently close the South Broadway Avenue facility.

American Medical Response says this will result in 50 employees being laid off, including EMTs, paramedics, supervisors and a mechanic.

A copy of their notice letter can be read above.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?

Latest News

Akron Zoo becomes 1st in Ohio to earn ‘Age-Friendly Seal of Approval’ by BBB
Akron Zoo becomes 1st in Ohio to earn ‘Age-Friendly Seal of Approval’ by BBB
Amazing Race Casting Call
Amazing Race hosts casting call at Dave & Buster’s in Westlake
New Meijer supercenter file photo
2 new Meijer supercenters open in Northeast Ohio
KeyBank faces racial equity audit, Cleveland headquarters says
KeyBank faces racial equity audit, Cleveland headquarters says