American Medical Response in Summit County announces closure, lay offs

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Public filings show American Medical Response in Summit County is shutting down and laying off all its employees.

The company gave notice Tuesday of its intention to permanently close the South Broadway Avenue facility.

American Medical Response says this will result in 50 employees being laid off, including EMTs, paramedics, supervisors and a mechanic.

A copy of their notice letter can be read above.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.