Armed men rob a gas station in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men wearing masks and armed with guns robbed a gas station in Northfield Center Township Monday evening.

According to police, the suspects walked into the gas station at 70 E. Aurora Rd. around 9:20 p.m. and grabbed an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing.

A third man was seen running with them.

The clerk was not injured in the robbery.

Macedonia police, Summit County Sheriff deputies and a Macedonia K-9 searched the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Summit County Sheriff’s Office at (330) 643-2181.

