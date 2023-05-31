Armed men rob a gas station in Summit County
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men wearing masks and armed with guns robbed a gas station in Northfield Center Township Monday evening.
According to police, the suspects walked into the gas station at 70 E. Aurora Rd. around 9:20 p.m. and grabbed an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing.
A third man was seen running with them.
The clerk was not injured in the robbery.
Macedonia police, Summit County Sheriff deputies and a Macedonia K-9 searched the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Summit County Sheriff’s Office at (330) 643-2181.
