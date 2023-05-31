Bedford apartment offers help to paralyzed tenant after elevator issues

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - After a 30-year-old man who is paralyzed and wheelchair bound told 19 News he was unable to return to his apartment due to broken elevators, Southgate Towers on Northfield Road offered him assistance.

Southgate Towers ((Source: WOIO))

Carnell Tyus said he slept in his car for three nights, but he started having health issues, so he went to MetroHealth Cleveland Heights Medical Center.

“I had like leg spasms. I am prone to getting pressure sores. I was sitting up for four days straight without being able to lay down, that’s why I came here and plus I had no help,” said Tyus.

Tyus claims he called the leasing office the day after the elevators broke down.

“All she said was that the emergency maintenance people were checking on the elevator, and she is not sure when she is going to have the issue resolved,” said Tyus. “I was asking, ‘Are there any accommodations? Because I don’t have no place to go,’ and she said management is the people you would have to speak to about that.”

Tyus said the leasing agent told him managers were on vacation. He told 19 News he never got a call back, so he posted his story to social media.

Fred Carmen, General Counsel for Southgate Towers Apartments, saw the social media video and called Tyus.

Tyus said Carmen told him to pay for a hotel and he would be reimbursed.

However, Tyus didn’t feel comfortable because he only had rent money.

“I can do that, but the money I have is for my rent... I don’t want to take that risk and get an eviction notice. And what if I run out of funds?” Tyus questioned.

Carmen told 19 News he addressed all of Tyus’ concerns.

“I said, ‘That’s not a problem. We will reimburse you immediately upon giving us the bill,’” Carmen recalled of his talk with Tyus. “He said, ‘What happens if I can’t pay my rent?’ I said, ‘That’s not a problem either. We will waive any late fees there may be.’ He said, ‘What if I get evicted?’ I said, ‘You didn’t have to worry about getting evicted. This is an issue we will work with you on.’”

Carmen said he apologized to Tyus due to no one calling him back after he reached out to the company, and he is willing to accommodate other tenants who may be experiencing similar issues.

Carnell Tyrus ((Source: Family))

According to a notice put up by building management, a water main break on May 23 damaged certain electrical components in both elevators.

“We apologize for any inconvenience you experience while the elevators are out of service and trust you understand we are doing everything possible to make the elevators operational as soon as possible,” posted management in the notice.

Carmen said he is unsure when the elevators will be operable again, and they are working with a company to get the parts needed.

