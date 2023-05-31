Browns WR Marquise Goodwin: ‘I’m pretty much in my prime’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Marquise Goodwin isn’t talked about much when fans discuss the Browns’ offseason moves.

But the 32-year-old receiver expects big things after signing a 1-year deal in March.

Deshaun Watson just aired out a bomb to Marquise Goodwin (quality is video of my camera video) #Browns pic.twitter.com/FGQa18bgDX — Baillie Burmaster (@baillie_burm) May 31, 2023

Goodwin played 13 games last season for Seattle, catching 27 passes including 4 for touchdowns.

Cleveland will be his 5th team in a 10-year NFL career.

