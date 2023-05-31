2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Caught on Camera: Lakewood police bust beer thief after foot chase along Cleveland border

The man is also accused of stealing multiple cases of beer just days before his arrest.
By Jim Nelson
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A man accused of stealing beer from a drug store multiple times was arrested after leading Lakewood police on a foot chase Sunday night.

The theft was caught on surveillance cameras inside Walgreen’s at the corner of West 117th St. and Detroit Ave.

The footage is visible in police worn body cameras, released to 19 News on Tuesday.

Officers can also be seen chasing the suspect on foot as he ran between the Lakewood-Cleveland border.

Dontez Williams surrendered as officers closed in; he was booked in Lakewood’s jail on theft charges.

When questioned by police, a store employee said Williams was there just days earlier.

“He came in a couple nights ago and stole six 18-packs,” she told the officer. “I’m glad you guys are getting him.”

Another officer, seen talking to Williams during the arrest, seemed to comment about the previous incident.

“I told you not to go back there,” the officer said.

“I don’t care,” Williams replied. “It’s not theft because y’all got the items!”

Additional charges are expected.

Williams is due in Lakewood Municipal Court on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?

Latest News

Latessa Walker
48-year-old endangered woman misisng in Cleveland
Caught on Camera: Lakewood police bust beer thief after foot chase along Cleveland border
WOIO News update 9:35 p.m. (syncbak)
Summit County deputies search for escaped prisoner
WOIO News update 9:35 p.m. (syncbak)
Cleveland welcomes cruise ships touring Great Lakes; here’s how many will be stopping