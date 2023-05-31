Cleveland City Council meets with the new Cleveland Police Consent Decree Monitoring Team

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the new Cleveland Police Consent Decree Monitoring Team will attend Cleveland City Council’s Safety Committee Wednesday morning.

Karl Racine, the new lead monitor, Professor Ayesha Bell Hardaway, the deputy monitor and Stephanie Yonekura, the monitor, will all be present at the committee meeting.

The Consent Decree is an article put in place by the Department of Justice after it cited the Cleveland Police Department with having issues of excessive use of force.

The Monitoring Team is expected to help city officials and police gauge whether the Decree’s requirements are taking effect.

“I am pleased that the new team is willing to come in to update Council on the progress,” said Cleveland City Councilman Mike Polensek, chair of the Safety Committee. “I think it’s important for my colleagues and the residents of Cleveland to hear from the Monitor and understand the task at hand.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.