1st public hearings for next stages of energy in Cleveland held Wednesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The first of two public hearings is being held on Wednesday to answer questions on the future of Cleveland energy.

The City of Cleveland has proposed joining SOPEC (Sustainable Ohio Public Energy Council) as the next energy provider for the City, following the announcement that First Energy prices would begin rising.

During these hearings, the City will break down why they are changing the default electricity supplier, and what this could mean. This process, called “Community Choice Aggregation,” “ allows the City can provide an alternative “choice” to the default “supply” part of the electricity bill. This works by combining or “aggregating” the supply for residential and small businesses into one bulk amount. “Aggregating” typically enables the city to get a better electricity “supply” product at a more stable price for residents and small businesses than they could achieve on their own”.

The switch to a new provider, like SOPEC, comes a few months too late for some. August would be the earliest the saving could happen, meaning many in Cleveland could see their energy bill doubled during June, July, and August.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.