Guardians outslug Orioles 12-8, take road series

Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan, right, prepares to slide into home near Baltimore Orioles...
Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan, right, prepares to slide into home near Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman while scoring a run during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The worst offense in the majors broke loose in a big way Wednesday.

The Cleveland Guardians rallied from an early 4-1 hole to beat the Orioles in Baltimore 12-8.

Cleveland had 17 hits and wins the 3-game series 2-1.

The Guardians tallied 2 runs in the 3rd, 3 more in the 4th and 5 in the 5th to grab the lead for good.

Josh Naylor drove in 6 runs, going 4-for-5 with 2 doubles and a homer.

Andres Gimenez had 4 hits for the Guardians, while Steven Kwan and Jose Ramirez added 3 apiece.

Rookie Gabriel Arias added a 441-foot homer in the 5th.

Baltimore pounded starter Shane Bieber on his birthday for 7 runs on 8 hits in 4 innings.

Cleveland now goes to Minnesota for a 4-game series with the first-place Twins.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

