Guardians outslug Orioles 12-8, take road series

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The worst offense in the majors broke loose in a big way Wednesday.

The Cleveland Guardians rallied from an early 4-1 hole to beat the Orioles in Baltimore 12-8.

Cleveland had 17 hits and wins the 3-game series 2-1.

The Guardians tallied 2 runs in the 3rd, 3 more in the 4th and 5 in the 5th to grab the lead for good.

Josh Naylor drove in 6 runs, going 4-for-5 with 2 doubles and a homer.

Andres Gimenez had 4 hits for the Guardians, while Steven Kwan and Jose Ramirez added 3 apiece.

Rookie Gabriel Arias added a 441-foot homer in the 5th.

Baltimore pounded starter Shane Bieber on his birthday for 7 runs on 8 hits in 4 innings.

Cleveland now goes to Minnesota for a 4-game series with the first-place Twins.

