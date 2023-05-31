2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

High school student wearing noise-canceling headphones struck, killed by train

The sheriff’s office said Jakob McCloe, 17, was walking on the Norfolk Southern Railroad Tracks...
The sheriff’s office said Jakob McCloe, 17, was walking on the Norfolk Southern Railroad Tracks in Fenton and appeared to be wearing noise-canceling headphones, so he was not able to hear the train approaching.(WBNG)
By Matthew Benninger and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FENTON, N.Y. (WBNG/Gray News) – A high school student wearing noise-canceling headphones was struck and killed by a train in New York state on Tuesday morning, officials said.

According to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, the Chenango Valley High School student has been identified as 17-year-old Jakob McCloe.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, and his death has been ruled an accident.

The sheriff’s office said McCloe was walking on the Norfolk Southern Railroad Tracks in Fenton and appeared to be wearing noise-canceling headphones, so he was not able to hear the train approaching.

Investigators said the train’s engineer tried to signal multiple times to get McCloe’s attention but was unable to stop the train in time. McCloe was struck and killed.

Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar said after thorough investigation, detectives determined that “this tragic loss of life was nothing other than a terrible accident.”

In a letter sent to parents, Chenango Valley School District Superintendent Jennifer Ostrander said counselors and support services are available to students and staff.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for our community, and our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and loved ones of the student,” Ostrander wrote in the letter. “We ask that you respect the privacy of the family during this difficult time and that we come together as a community to offer our condolences and support.”

Copyright 2023 WBNG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?

Latest News

Lorain company deemed responsible to fix broken balconies now criminally charged
19 News 7:30 - 8 p.m.
US Marshals capture escaped Summit County inmate after he stops at McDonald’s
19 News 7:30 - 8 p.m.
Suspected road rage shooter who killed Akron man on I-76 in Norton captured in Columbus
19 News 7:30 - 8 p.m.
16-year-old killed in Cleveland’s Woodland Hills
FILE - Ernie Field pushes the doorbell on his Ring doorbell camera, July 16, 2019, at his home...
FTC charges Amazon with privacy violations over Alexa and Ring cameras