If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -In a matter of hours what FirstEnergy, the Illuminating Company, Toledo and Ohio Edison charges you for electricity is going to more than double.

Starting June 1, the cost will go from 5.3 per kilowatt hour will go to;

Ohio Edison: 12.39 cents/kwh

Illuminating Co.: 12.40 cents/kwh

Toledo Edison: 12.41 cents/kwh

The reason the deadline to stay away from the higher prices, is because it take one or two billing cycles to switch to a new provider.

For the majority of Northeast Ohio, but not everyone, you will be automatically switched over to NOPEC.

NOPEC dropped all of its customers last August because of this very same issue.

NOPEC’s prices nearly doubled last year because of having to buy electricity on a very expensive open market.

The same has now happened to FirstEnergy.

Keep in mind, if you are a FirstEnergy, Illuminating Company or Ohio Edison customer your bill will still come from those companies.

And there will still be a service charge of around $40 from them because it owns the powerlines, polls and your meter.

Finding Cheaper Electricity

To find out if your community will be scooped up by NOPEC check out its community map, and make sure you have a lightening bolt (electricity) next to your community.

When NOPEC resumes distributing energy in June of 2023, it will do so at the rate of 6.45 cents per kilowatt hour.

If you are not going to be reinstated as a NOPEC customer, you may have to go on the open market or call your communities city services department and find out your community signed on with another provider.

If you have already gone on the open market and purchased electricity you are also covered.

If you need to find a new provider go to this state run website to find and compare prices.

