2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June

FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
By Dan DeRoos
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -In a matter of hours what FirstEnergy, the Illuminating Company, Toledo and Ohio Edison charges you for electricity is going to more than double.

Starting June 1, the cost will go from 5.3 per kilowatt hour will go to;

  • Ohio Edison: 12.39 cents/kwh
  • Illuminating Co.: 12.40 cents/kwh
  • Toledo Edison: 12.41 cents/kwh
Related: FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer

The reason the deadline to stay away from the higher prices, is because it take one or two billing cycles to switch to a new provider.

For the majority of Northeast Ohio, but not everyone, you will be automatically switched over to NOPEC.

NOPEC dropped all of its customers last August because of this very same issue.

NOPEC’s prices nearly doubled last year because of having to buy electricity on a very expensive open market.

The same has now happened to FirstEnergy.

Keep in mind, if you are a FirstEnergy, Illuminating Company or Ohio Edison customer your bill will still come from those companies.

And there will still be a service charge of around $40 from them because it owns the powerlines, polls and your meter.

Finding Cheaper Electricity

To find out if your community will be scooped up by NOPEC check out its community map, and make sure you have a lightening bolt (electricity) next to your community.

When NOPEC resumes distributing energy in June of 2023, it will do so at the rate of 6.45 cents per kilowatt hour.

If you are not going to be reinstated as a NOPEC customer, you may have to go on the open market or call your communities city services department and find out your community signed on with another provider.

If you have already gone on the open market and purchased electricity you are also covered.

If you need to find a new provider go to this state run website to find and compare prices.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?

Latest News

Cleveland City Council meets with the new Cleveland Police Consent Decree Monitoring Team
A 16-year-old boy was killed in Cleveland’s Woodland Hills neighborhood Wednesday.
16-year-old killed in Cleveland’s Woodland Hills
A truck turned over at Dead Man's Curve early Wednesday morning
1 in hospital after truck turns over at Dead Man’s Curve
Police say Dontez Williams stole beer from a local store multiple times before he was arrested...
Caught on Camera: Lakewood police bust beer thief after foot chase along Cleveland border