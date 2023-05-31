2 Strong 4 Bullies
Kalahari expands outdoor water park with new pool, jump tower, ziplines

A guest soars over Kalahari's outdoor waterpark in Sandusky, Ohio at the resort's "Splash Into...
A guest soars over Kalahari's outdoor waterpark in Sandusky, Ohio at the resort's "Splash Into Summer" event Memorial Day Weekend. The zipline experience, featuring four towers, one at each corner of the outdoor waterpark, adds a one-of-a-kind experience for guests this summer. Friday, May 26, 2023. (Kaitlin K Walsh/AP Images for Kalahari Resorts)(Kaitlin K Walsh | AP Images for Kalahari Resorts)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - The home of America’s Largest Indoor Waterparks just opened an expansion to its outdoor waterpark - and all the cool fun is to be had right here in Northern Ohio!

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Sandusky opened these new additions and updates to the three-acre Zambezi Outdoor Park on May 26:

NEW POOL

The new 15,000 square foot pool holds 356,000 gallons of water, making it the largest outdoor pool out of all of Kalahari’s four locations.

Those looking to soak up the sun can relax with premium poolside lounging or on the tanning ledges on three sides of the pool that house lounge chairs set in about 8″ of water.

Most of the new pool is 42″ deep.

The fourth side of the pool is a zero-depth entry, which caters to younger children and features fountains throughout the space.

JUMP TOWER

The new 50′ freefall jump tower features a 10-15′ freefall experience before a jump-belt catches and lowers the thrill seekers to the ground.

ZIPLINE

The renovated Zipline Experience now features four towers at each corner of the outdoor waterpark so guests can soar over the outdoor waterpark.

MORE FUN

The Zambezi Outdoor also features multiple thrill slides, private bungalows, “Bugs Burrow”, a kid’s area with a pool, swings, and slides.

“Summer is the perfect time to experience all the amazing attractions Kalahari has to offer both inside and out, from Ohio’s largest indoor waterpark to the Big Game Room to the new and improved Zambezi Outdoor Waterpark,” said Brian Shanle, General Manager Kalahari Resorts and Conventions, Sandusky, Ohio. “The expansion of the outdoor waterpark is truly a game changer for our Ohio guests! We recently celebrated 18 years in Ohio, and this is sure to be the best summer yet.”

A family enjoys the new 15,000 sq. ft. outdoor pool at Kalahari Resort in Sandusky, Ohio. The...
A family enjoys the new 15,000 sq. ft. outdoor pool at Kalahari Resort in Sandusky, Ohio. The pool holds 365,000 gallons of water and is the largest in any of the resort's four properties nationwide. Friday, May 26, 2023. (Kaitlin K Walsh/AP Images for Kalahari Resorts)(Kaitlin K Walsh | AP Images for Kalahari Resorts)
Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky, Ohio opens new 15,000 sq. ft. outdoor pool Memorial Day Weekend...
Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky, Ohio opens new 15,000 sq. ft. outdoor pool Memorial Day Weekend to start the summer season. The pool, the largest Kalahari has ever created, is part of an expanded outdoor waterpark experience. Friday, May 26, 2023. (Kaitlin K Walsh/AP Images for Kalahari Resorts)(Kaitlin K Walsh | AP Images for Kalahari Resorts)
Children play in the outdoor waterpark at Kalahari Resort in Sandusky, Ohio during the resort's...
Children play in the outdoor waterpark at Kalahari Resort in Sandusky, Ohio during the resort's "Splash Into Summer" event. The event celebrates the opening of Kalahari's newly expanded outdoor waterpark for the summer season. Friday, May 26, 2023. (Kaitlin K Walsh/AP Images for Kalahari Resorts)(Kaitlin K Walsh | AP Images for Kalahari Resorts)
Students from Nehemiah Center, a nonprofit in Sandusky, Ohio that provides after-school...
Students from Nehemiah Center, a nonprofit in Sandusky, Ohio that provides after-school programming and mentoring to children, are the first to enjoy Kalahari's new outdoor pool. The 15,000 sq. ft. pool opens at a special event kicking off the summer season Memorial Day weekend, Friday, May 26, 2023 in Sandusky, Ohio. (Kaitlin K Walsh/AP Images for Kalahari Resorts)(Kaitlin K Walsh | AP Images for Kalahari Resorts)
Kalahari Resort in Sandusky, Ohio presents a $5,000 donation to Nehemiah Partners, an area...
Kalahari Resort in Sandusky, Ohio presents a $5,000 donation to Nehemiah Partners, an area nonprofit dedicated to youth. Students from Nehemiah were invited to be the first to enjoy the resort's recently expanded outdoor waterpark as it kicks off the summer season, on Friday, May 26, 2023 in Sandusky, Ohio. (Kaitlin K Walsh/AP Images for Kalahari Resorts)(Kaitlin K Walsh | AP Images for Kalahari Resorts)

