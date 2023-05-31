2 Strong 4 Bullies
‘A life they deserve’: animal shelter continues to care for over 80 dogs rescued from house

By Steven Hernandez
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ONTARIO, Ohio (WOIO) - The Humane Society of Richland County continues to care for over 80 dogs after rescuing them from poor conditions Saturday in a Mansfield home.

“I always say that we don’t deserve dogs,” said vice-president of the Humane Society Candace Lybarger.

According to a Richland County Sheriff’s Office report, an officer entered the property to find the dogs stuck in tight cages. Two people were arrested, and are currently facing charges including child endangerment.

“There were a lot of dogs in a horse trailer, it was poorly ventilated,” Lybarger said, “the conditions were not great whatsoever.”

All of the dogs, including 65 dogs and puppies and 15 nursing puppies, were taken to the Humane Society in Ontario. Lybarger explains the team has been stressed, but is slowly making progress: “It’s going well, it’s going as smooth as it can.”

Still, the animals at the shelter still have a long road ahead of them before they can be put up for adoption. The dogs will be spayed and neutered, and need to receive both vaccinations and care for any underlying conditions.

In the meantime, the number of dogs at the shelter is still growing. Dogs like Jasmine are pregnant, and the shelter team isn’t sure when she’s due yet. “It’s hard to say, we have no idea,” Lybarger said.

As the investigation into the Mansfield home continues, the shelter team is still set on their goal to find a forever home for every dog affected.

“We’re just trying to get them a good life, a life they deserve,” Lybarger said.

