Lorain company deemed responsible to fix broken balconies now criminally charged

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Condo owners at the Residence on the Green in Lorain have dealt with crumbling balconies for nearly a year.

On Wednesday, United Properties, the company responsible for repairs, told 19 News the balconies have been fixed.

However, the company is facing a criminal charge for a dangerous structure.

They are due in court Friday morning.

One the phone, staffers told 19 News they expect the charge will be dismissed.

James Johnson, one of the homeowners in the building, said he and his neighbors were worried the balconies would completely collapse and someone would get hurt.

“From day one,” Johnson said. “As the winter progressed, it was getting worse.”

United Properties said weather and the ground being soft lead to delays on completing repairs.

Johnson is glad the job is done, so he can feel safe in his home again.

“It’s been approximately 10 months, and it’s about time it has been completed,” Johnson said.

