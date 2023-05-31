North Olmsted police search for missing 15-year-old girl

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - North Olmsted police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl who is missing.

Police say Nadia Starr was last seen Tuesday before she left her grandmother’s house in Olmsted Township.

Starr is 5-foot-1 with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say Starr was last seen wearing a tan sweater, tan plaid shorts, and white Converse shoes.

Anyone who sees Nadia Starr or knows her location is asked to contact police at (440) 777-9189.

