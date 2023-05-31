2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

North Olmsted police search for missing 15-year-old girl

By Avery Williams
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - North Olmsted police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl who is missing.

Police say Nadia Starr was last seen Tuesday before she left her grandmother’s house in Olmsted Township.

Starr is 5-foot-1 with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say Starr was last seen wearing a tan sweater, tan plaid shorts, and white Converse shoes.

Anyone who sees Nadia Starr or knows her location is asked to contact police at (440) 777-9189.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?

Latest News

19 News 7:30 - 8 p.m.
Suspected road rage shooter who killed Akron man on I-76 in Norton captured in Columbus
Marquise Goodwin
Governor asks to eliminate state sales tax on diapers and wipes among other items
Ohio bill seeks to eliminate state sales tax on essential baby, children items
Ohio bill seeks to eliminate state sales tax on essential baby, children items