Northeast Ohio Weather: Warm and dry pattern rolls on

Cleveland's Most Accurate
Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:20 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Large area of high pressure is still overhead. Warm days followed by comfortable nights as the humidity level remains relatively low. Sunshine and in the 80s today, tomorrow, and Friday. Lake breezes will keep things refreshingly cooler to the shoreline. We haven’t had any rain in Cleveland since May 20th. Looks like we will start June on a dry note as well.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Northeast Ohio weather: Feeling like Summer the rest of the week; dry conditions persist
Northeast Ohio weather: Feeling like Summer the rest of the week; dry conditions persist
Northeast Ohio weather: Feeling like Summer the rest of the week; dry conditions persist
Northeast Ohio Weather: 80s and sunshine the next few days