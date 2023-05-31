Northeast Ohio Weather: Warm and dry pattern rolls on

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Large area of high pressure is still overhead. Warm days followed by comfortable nights as the humidity level remains relatively low. Sunshine and in the 80s today, tomorrow, and Friday. Lake breezes will keep things refreshingly cooler to the shoreline. We haven’t had any rain in Cleveland since May 20th. Looks like we will start June on a dry note as well.

