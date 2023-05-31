2 Strong 4 Bullies
ODOT crash impact attenuator struck while protecting litter crew

ODOT said this is crash marks the 35th time an ODOT crew was struck throughout the state in 2023.
ODOT crew struck for 35th time in 2023
ODOT crew struck for 35th time in 2023
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio Department of Transportation crash impact attenuator was struck on the highway, ODOT District 12 Cleveland confirmed.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. on May 30 while the attenuator was controlling traffic and protecting the litter crew, according to ODOT.

ODOT said this is crash marks the 35th time an ODOT crew was struck throughout the state in 2023.

“We remind everyone to Move Over Slow Down for all vehicles with flashing lights,” ODOT stated.

ODOT did not specify where the crash happen, and did not report injuries.

ODOT District 12 Cleveland shared these photos of the damage:

ODOT crew struck for 35th time in 2023
ODOT crew struck for 35th time in 2023
ODOT crew struck for 35th time in 2023
ODOT crew struck for 35th time in 2023(Ohio Department of Transportation District 12 Cleveland)

