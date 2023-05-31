Parma man charged with voyeurism of 11-year-old girl, police say

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma police said officers arrested a man Wednesday accused of voyeurism against an 11-year-old girl.

Jeremy W. Bahner, 39, is facing a felony charge of voyeurism but police say more charges could be possible.

According to police, the incident took place on May 24 at Bahner’s home in Parma.

Police say Bahner previously had an “unlicensed daycare” in his home that the city shut down.

Further information was not released, and the investigation is ongoing.

