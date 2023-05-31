2 Strong 4 Bullies
Parma man charged with voyeurism of 11-year-old girl, police say

Jeremy W. Bahner
Jeremy W. Bahner(Source: Parma Police Department)
By Avery Williams
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma police said officers arrested a man Wednesday accused of voyeurism against an 11-year-old girl.

Jeremy W. Bahner, 39, is facing a felony charge of voyeurism but police say more charges could be possible.

According to police, the incident took place on May 24 at Bahner’s home in Parma.

Police say Bahner previously had an “unlicensed daycare” in his home that the city shut down.

Further information was not released, and the investigation is ongoing.

