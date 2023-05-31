Suspected road rage shooter who killed Akron man on I-76 in Norton captured in Columbus

NORTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The road rage shooting suspect who killed a 40-year-old man died while driving on I-76 near S.R. 21 was captured in Columbus, U.S. Marshals confirmed.

The U.S. Marshals said 30-year-old Dacarrei Tovon Kinard was arrested by members of the Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team and the Columbus Police Department’s SWAT Team at noon on May 31.

The warrant for his arrest was issued hours prior after “tireless work” by the Norton Police Department in identifying Kinard as the suspect, according to the U.S. Marshals.

Northern Ohio U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott stated, “The Norton Police Department worked nonstop to gather information, follow up on tips from the public, and ultimately make an identification for this suspect.”

The U.S. Marshals said after the warrant for Kinard’s arrest was issued on Wednesday morning, Norton Police (who are members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force) quickly got information to Columbus, where he was suspected to be living.

SOFAST and Columbus Police immediately went to the 1400 block of Livingston Court and took Kinard into custody without incident, according to the U.S. Marshals.

Southern Ohio U.S. Marshal Michael Black added, “Swift work by our team and the Columbus Police Department’s SWAT Team ensures the safety of not only the communities in and around Columbus but across the entire state of Ohio.”

The homicide happened around 5:30 p.m. on May 17.

[ Ohio troopers release body camera footage from deadly I-76 road rage incident ]

The victim was George Jensen, a beloved husband, father, and son from Akron.

19 News spoke to his father and sister, who said the irony is George hated guns and they never imagined he’d lose his life to gun violence.

“I knew that eventually that somehow the gun violence in this country was gonna affect us directly I just never knew it was gonna be my son and we were shocked but in another way, we weren’t shocked because we know this happens almost every day so yeah we’re just stunned,” said George Jensen, George’s father.

According to officials, the victim was traveling eastbound when the suspect, who was traveling in a black 2018 or newer Chevy Camaro, fired multiple shots.

After the shooting, the victim crashed into a concrete median.

“We all sort of knew,” said Jensen Sr. “We just knew it wasn’t good news. It was a blue Mazda we had heard on Facebook, so we knew it was him and sure enough, we got the bad news together. I’m glad we were all there together.”

Norton police and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene for a report of a single car accident.

When they arrived, they realized Jensen had been shot several times.

EMS transported Jensen to Akron General Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 6:14 p.m.

Jensen’s little sister Emma said he was a great big brother, but she’s furious that his life was cut short.

“I’m a teacher so every day I wake up and it’s like I don’t know if I’ll be home tonight,” Emma said. “You hear of all these school shootings and it’s just, it’s so pointless. It makes no sense so the best thing they could do to honor Geo’s life is to do something about the problem and the problem is the guns.”

George’s father said his son, sometimes known as “Geo” was a loving husband and his firstborn son. He said his son had a passion for music, cooking, and loved animals including all of his dogs, cats, and birds.

“He was someone that was never afraid to do something different,” the father said of his son. “He would take a car apart. He was a great mechanic and also, we bought a computer earlier in the 90s and he just jumped on that and he’s been in IT his whole career. He was a good software guy.”

Norton police said after the shooting, the driver of the Camaro continued eastbound on I-76 eastbound.

“Well, the thing that would jump off the page to me is that he was adamant against gun violence and owning guns,” said George. “It was the last thing I would’ve thought would’ve ever happened to him. I think the thing is he and all of us in this family we know to vote for people that will help do something about this and that’s what we need. We need politicians that are gonna step up and do something.”

The family said police had at least four witnesses to the shooting to help track down Jensen’s killer.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.