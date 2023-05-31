2 Strong 4 Bullies
Tick-borne diseases on the rise in Ohio

Tick-borne diseases are a growing concern in Ohio.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As summer approaches, the Cincinnati Health Department and Ohio Department of Health advise physicians and other medical professionals to be on heightened alert for a rash of Lyme disease cases and other tick-borne diseases.

The ODH says there are about a dozen species of ticks that have been identified in Ohio, and the three species most likely to affect humans are the American dog tick, the black-legged tick and the lone star tick.

“According to data from ODH, during the past 12 years, there’s been a 14-fold increase in Lyme disease cases reported in Ohio,” said Denise M. Saker, M.D., MPH, FAAP, Cincinnati Health Department Interim Medical Director. “Therefore, it is critical that physicians consider Lyme disease and other tick-borne diseases when patients have symptoms such as a fever with or without a rash, and a history of a tick bite.”

Additionally, doctors are encouraged to educate their patients on preventive actions to avoid tick-borne diseases.

Here are a few key things the ODH recommends doing to help protect yourself from tick bites:

  • Recognize and avoid tick habitats - avoid wooded and brushy areas with high grass and leaf litter
  • Use U.S. Environmental Protection Agency-approved insect repellants outdoors
  • Cover up your arms and legs, and tuck pant legs into socks or boots
  • Take a shower immediately after coming in from outside
  • Perform tick checks and remove ticks immediately
  • Pay attention to areas where ticks can go undetected, such as under the arms, in and around the ears, inside the belly button, backs of knees, in hair/hairline, between the legs and around the waist.

“Recognition of tickborne illnesses is important,” said Grant Mussman, M.D, MHSA, Cincinnati Health Department Commissioner. “While Lyme disease and other tickborne diseases can result in very serious illness, the earlier an illness is detected and the earlier correct treatment is begun, the better the outcome will be for the patient.”

According to ODH, the most common time when people are affected by tickborne diseases is spring through mid-summer, then early fall.

You can learn more information about ticks, tickborne diseases and how to protect yourself by visiting ODH.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

