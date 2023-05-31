2 Strong 4 Bullies
U.S. Marshals capture escaped Summit County inmate

By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Summit County inmate who escaped on the way to a doctor’s appointment Tuesday, was captured by the U.S. Marshals Wednesday morning.

According to officials, the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force received information early Wednesday that Jason Lyle Conrad was traveling on a bike in the area of Aqueduct and Market Streets.

Officers from the task force, Akron police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol aviation unit responded to the area and Conrad was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit near the train tracks on Arlington Road in Akron, said the U.S. Marshals.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott stated, “Safety in the communities we serve is one of the most important parts of our jobs. Knowing this fugitive is off the streets makes the city of Akron a safer place and the U.S. Marshals Service will not give up searching until fugitives like this are behind bars.”

Conrad, 39, escaped around 8 a.m. Tuesday from Summa Health at 1 Park West Drive in Akron.

Jason Lyle Conrad
Jason Lyle Conrad((Source: Summit County Sheriff))

Summit County Sheriff’s deputies said Conrad was handcuffed and in a medical boot for a previous injury.

While the deputy was removing Conrad from the transport vehicle, deputies said he was able to escape and run away after removing the boot.

Conrad is in jail on charges of fleeing, possession of drugs, trafficking in drugs, and a parole violation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

