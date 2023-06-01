2 Strong 4 Bullies
1 dead, 3 in critical condition after shooting in Cleveland’s Forest Hills neighborhood

A shooting in Cleveland's Forest Hills neighborhood has sent four people tot he hospital in...
A shooting in Cleveland's Forest Hills neighborhood has sent four people tot he hospital in critical condition(WOIO)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:42 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An overnight shooting in Cleveland’s Forest Hills neighborhood has killed one and sent three to the hospital.

Officials say the shooting happened before 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

The shooting happened on East 123rd Street between Iowa Avenue and St. Clair Avenue.

Cleveland EMS confirmed four people, a 24-year-old woman, a 27-year-old woman, a 27-year-old man and a 30-year-old man were were taken to University Hospital Medical Center in critical condition.

The 27-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Homicide investigators are on the scene.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

