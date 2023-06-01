1 dead, 3 in critical condition after shooting in Cleveland’s Forest Hills neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An overnight shooting in Cleveland’s Forest Hills neighborhood has killed one and sent three to the hospital.

Officials say the shooting happened before 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

The shooting happened on East 123rd Street between Iowa Avenue and St. Clair Avenue.

Multiple GSWs in a 3 block area. Iowa Ave to E St Clair Avenue, 4 transported to University Hospitals one in trauma arrest. Two cars were shot up Police found multiple shell casings along E 123. E 123 is closed from Iowa to St Clair pic.twitter.com/8t2yyVUOia — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) June 1, 2023

Cleveland EMS confirmed four people, a 24-year-old woman, a 27-year-old woman, a 27-year-old man and a 30-year-old man were were taken to University Hospital Medical Center in critical condition.

The 27-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Homicide investigators are on the scene.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.