Browns’ radio announcer Jim Donovan battling Leukemia again

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jim Donovan play by play radio voice of the Cleveland Browns announced he has suffered a relapse in his fight with Leukemia Wednesday.

Dee and Jimmy Haslam released the following statement about their beloved announcer.

“Our thoughts and the thoughts of the entire organization are with Jim and his family right now in this difficult time,” Dee and Jimmy Haslam said. “There is no better representative of the Cleveland Browns. He is as tough as they come and proved as much in his previous battle. We’re all behind Jim and will do everything we can to support him. We look forward to him winning this fight, being around the team, and continuing to call our games during the season.”

Donovan, who has been the voice of the Browns since the franchise returned to Cleveland in 1999, explained in his announcement that he is already undergoing treatments and will still serve in his roles as a broadcaster and voice of the Cleveland Browns when he is able to.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.