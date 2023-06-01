2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Browns’ radio announcer Jim Donovan battling Leukemia again

Jim Donovan
Jim Donovan(Cleveland Browns)
By Brian Koster
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jim Donovan play by play radio voice of the Cleveland Browns announced he has suffered a relapse in his fight with Leukemia Wednesday.

Dee and Jimmy Haslam released the following statement about their beloved announcer.

“Our thoughts and the thoughts of the entire organization are with Jim and his family right now in this difficult time,” Dee and Jimmy Haslam said. “There is no better representative of the Cleveland Browns. He is as tough as they come and proved as much in his previous battle. We’re all behind Jim and will do everything we can to support him. We look forward to him winning this fight, being around the team, and continuing to call our games during the season.”

Donovan, who has been the voice of the Browns since the franchise returned to Cleveland in 1999, explained in his announcement that he is already undergoing treatments and will still serve in his roles as a broadcaster and voice of the Cleveland Browns when he is able to.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?

Latest News

Today in 10: Energy changes in Cleveland and a road rage arrest made
Lorain company deemed responsible to fix broken balconies now criminally charged
80 neglected dogs in Richland County
‘A life they deserve’: animal shelter continues to care for over 80 dogs rescued from house
19 News 7:30 - 8 p.m.
US Marshals capture escaped Summit County inmate after he stops at McDonald’s