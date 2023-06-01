2 Strong 4 Bullies
Brunswick bicycle bandit uses bolt cutters to steal from Marc’s employee, police say
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - A bicycle belonging to a Marc’s employee was stolen, Brunswick Police confirmed, and officers need help identifying the theft suspect.

Police said the suspect used bolt cutters to cut the bike lock at approximately 10:35 a.m. on May 26.

The suspect was caught on surveillance cameras riding away on the stolen bike.

Take a close look at that surveillance photo of the suspect shared by Brunswick Police:

If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this theft, call Ofc. Osborne #38 at the Brunswick PD at 330-225-9111.

