Brunswick bicycle bandit uses bolt cutters to steal from Marc’s employee, police say

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - A bicycle belonging to a Marc’s employee was stolen, Brunswick Police confirmed, and officers need help identifying the theft suspect.

Police said the suspect used bolt cutters to cut the bike lock at approximately 10:35 a.m. on May 26.

The suspect was caught on surveillance cameras riding away on the stolen bike.

Take a close look at that surveillance photo of the suspect shared by Brunswick Police:

Brunswick bicycle thief uses bolt cutters to steal from Marc’s employee, police say (Brunswick Police)

If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this theft, call Ofc. Osborne #38 at the Brunswick PD at 330-225-9111.

