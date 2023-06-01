Caught on Camera: Teen charged after plowing into Amherst restaurant

AMHERST, Ohio (WOIO) - Police released video of a Lorain teen plowing into an Amherst restaurant early Saturday morning.

Police said 18-year-old Connor Cordy was charged with Failure to Control after the Volkswagen SUV he and another teen were riding in slammed into Barra Restaurant located at 105 Park Ave.

The crash caused “significant” damage to the building and sent Cordy and his 16-year-old passenger to Mercy Health Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There are currently no updates on the teens’ conditions at this time, according to Amherst Police.

