2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Caught on Camera: Teen charged after plowing into Amherst restaurant

By Brian Koster
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMHERST, Ohio (WOIO) - Police released video of a Lorain teen plowing into an Amherst restaurant early Saturday morning.

Police said 18-year-old Connor Cordy was charged with Failure to Control after the Volkswagen SUV he and another teen were riding in slammed into Barra Restaurant located at 105 Park Ave.

The crash caused “significant” damage to the building and sent Cordy and his 16-year-old passenger to Mercy Health Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There are currently no updates on the teens’ conditions at this time, according to Amherst Police.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June

Latest News

Inside look at major renovation of Nighttown in Cleveland Heights
Inside look at major renovation of Nighttown in Cleveland Heights
Pride Parade in Cleveland
Pride in the CLE March celebrates LGBTQ+ community on June 3
Springfield Township officer corrals rogue horse galloping through neighborhood
Springfield Township officer corrals rogue horse galloping through neighborhood
Springfield Township officer corrals rogue horse galloping through neighborhood