2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Crocker Park implements rules for kids 15 and under

By Megan McSweeney and Michelle Nicks (WOIO)
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Kids 15 and under will now have to be accompanied by an adult at Crocker Park.

19 News has learned that there have been more than 60 reported incidents involving teenagers at Crocker Park since December of 2022.

The new policy states that the adult accompanying a child is responsible for their actions, including any damages or losses.

A release from Crocker Park says exceptions will be made for employees that work in the mall and those taking part in a Crocker park sponsored event.

Officials say an adult can be responsible for up to four kids.

Police say no arrests can be made on private property unless behavior rises to that of a criminal level.

A second policy being put in place is looking to lessen traffic in the main shopping area.

The policy says engaging in unnecessary repetitive driving, or cruising, is no longer allowed.

Officials say driving past the same entry point three times within two hours in a posted “no cruising” area is contributing to congested traffic.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?

Latest News

A shooting in Cleveland's Forest Hills neighborhood has sent four people tot he hospital in...
1 dead, 3 in critical condition after shooting in Cleveland’s Forest Hills neighborhood
A Cleveland man has been traveling the city in search of nuisance properties, which he then...
Cleveland activist on mission to fight blight as city leaders vow to address nuisance properties
Cedar Point Corkscrew roller coaster
Tire tread separates from Cedar Point roller coaster wheel
Today in 10: Energy changes in Cleveland and a road rage arrest made