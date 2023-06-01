Crocker Park implements rules for kids 15 and under

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Kids 15 and under will now have to be accompanied by an adult at Crocker Park.

19 News has learned that there have been more than 60 reported incidents involving teenagers at Crocker Park since December of 2022.

The new policy states that the adult accompanying a child is responsible for their actions, including any damages or losses.

A release from Crocker Park says exceptions will be made for employees that work in the mall and those taking part in a Crocker park sponsored event.

Officials say an adult can be responsible for up to four kids.

Police say no arrests can be made on private property unless behavior rises to that of a criminal level.

A second policy being put in place is looking to lessen traffic in the main shopping area.

The policy says engaging in unnecessary repetitive driving, or cruising, is no longer allowed.

Officials say driving past the same entry point three times within two hours in a posted “no cruising” area is contributing to congested traffic.

