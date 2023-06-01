Inside look at major renovation of Nighttown in Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A popular spot in Cleveland Heights is getting a multimillion-dollar upgrade and renovation.

Neighbors in the Cedar-Fairmount area are eagerly awaiting the return of Nighttown.

After the storied restaurant, bar and music venue closed its doors during the pandemic, the ownership group behind Red The Steakhouse got involved and has invested nearly two years in remodeling and refreshing the historic space.

Before renovations began, Nighttown’s new owners assessed all the artwork inside and safely stored that which was deemed valuable to the restaurant’s brand.

Many of the original elements of the space have been preserved, like the doors, stained glass, bars, and the stage in the main dining room.

The space will look and feel like the Nighttown everyone remembers, but with significant, and necessary modernization, according to General Manager, Stephanie Pack.

The space has all new flooring and new mill work, a dropped ceiling to accommodate HVAC and plumbing work that was necessary in the building.

The kitchen has been completed gutted and replaced with all new state of the art equipment.

The main dining room and lounge both have new banquet seating, and the renovation team is installing a new custom bar top and a new copper ceiling in the same style as the original, which had to be replaced.

All the rooms will now be set up with AV systems for programs and presentations, much like they do at Red.

And the new ownership is flipping the main entrance to rear of the restaurant to be closer to the more than 200 public parking spaces in adjacent garage.

The bathrooms have been renovated and the flow of the space eliminates the need for guests to walk through the kitchen to get from the patio or dining rooms to the bathrooms.

Pack says they are excited to welcome the public back to one of the neighborhood’s most iconic spots.

She says they’ve invested a lot of their renovation dollars in things they may not necessarily be able to see, but were necessary to run a modern business, like better HVAC systems and getting adequate power and water to the space.

They are in the final phase of construction but setting a target opening date hinges upon final installation of some elements and upcoming inspections.

