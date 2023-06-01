2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Inside look at major renovation of Nighttown in Cleveland Heights

Caption
By Jen Picciano
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A popular spot in Cleveland Heights is getting a multimillion-dollar upgrade and renovation.

Neighbors in the Cedar-Fairmount area are eagerly awaiting the return of Nighttown.

After the storied restaurant, bar and music venue closed its doors during the pandemic, the ownership group behind Red The Steakhouse got involved and has invested nearly two years in remodeling and refreshing the historic space.

Before renovations began, Nighttown’s new owners assessed all the artwork inside and safely stored that which was deemed valuable to the restaurant’s brand.

Many of the original elements of the space have been preserved, like the doors, stained glass, bars, and the stage in the main dining room.

The space will look and feel like the Nighttown everyone remembers, but with significant, and necessary modernization, according to General Manager, Stephanie Pack.

The space has all new flooring and new mill work, a dropped ceiling to accommodate HVAC and plumbing work that was necessary in the building.

The kitchen has been completed gutted and replaced with all new state of the art equipment.

The main dining room and lounge both have new banquet seating, and the renovation team is installing a new custom bar top and a new copper ceiling in the same style as the original, which had to be replaced.

All the rooms will now be set up with AV systems for programs and presentations, much like they do at Red.

And the new ownership is flipping the main entrance to rear of the restaurant to be closer to the more than 200 public parking spaces in adjacent garage.

The bathrooms have been renovated and the flow of the space eliminates the need for guests to walk through the kitchen to get from the patio or dining rooms to the bathrooms.

Pack says they are excited to welcome the public back to one of the neighborhood’s most iconic spots.

She says they’ve invested a lot of their renovation dollars in things they may not necessarily be able to see, but were necessary to run a modern business, like better HVAC systems and getting adequate power and water to the space.

They are in the final phase of construction but setting a target opening date hinges upon final installation of some elements and upcoming inspections.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’

Latest News

SUV slams into Amherst restaurant
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
Overgrown abandon lot in Slavic Village causes rodent problem, residents say
Inside look at major renovation of Nighttown in Cleveland Heights
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients