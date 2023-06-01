Just in time for summer: Allegiant Air offers nonstop flight to Myrtle Beach from Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Allegiant Air will offer a new, nonstop flight from Akron-Canton Airport to Myrtle Beach starting Thursday.

The airline will be offering one-way flights for a low as $51 to celebrate the new route, according to a release.

Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning, said Allegiant is thrilled to offer the new service, according to a release.

President and CEO of the Akron-Canton Airport Ren Camach is also celebrating the new convenient and affordable option to travel to one of the community’s top requested destinations, according to a release.

Myrtle Beach welcomes over 19 million visitors each year and travelers can now utilize the new route out of Akron as the summer months approach.

