2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Just in time for summer: Allegiant Air offers nonstop flight to Myrtle Beach from Akron

Nonstop flights to Myrtle Beach from Akron starting June 1.
Nonstop flights to Myrtle Beach from Akron starting June 1.(PRNewswire)
By Madeline Harden
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Allegiant Air will offer a new, nonstop flight from Akron-Canton Airport to Myrtle Beach starting Thursday.

The airline will be offering one-way flights for a low as $51 to celebrate the new route, according to a release.

Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning, said Allegiant is thrilled to offer the new service, according to a release.

President and CEO of the Akron-Canton Airport Ren Camach is also celebrating the new convenient and affordable option to travel to one of the community’s top requested destinations, according to a release.

Myrtle Beach welcomes over 19 million visitors each year and travelers can now utilize the new route out of Akron as the summer months approach.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June

Latest News

Shaker Heights Van Aken District requires anyone under 17 to be with parent or legal guardian
Shaker Heights Van Aken District requires anyone under 17 to be with parent or legal guardian
Jay-Z speaks during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021,...
Cleveland Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s new hip-hop exhibit opening soon
Brunswick bicycle bandit uses bolt cutters to steal from Marc’s employee, police say
Brunswick bicycle bandit uses bolt cutters to steal from Marc’s employee, police say
Man breaks into Cleveland home, steals $2,000 worth of hand tools, police say
Man breaks into Cleveland home, steals $2,000 worth of hand tools, police say