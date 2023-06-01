KISS is coming to Cleveland; tickets on sale June 9

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - KISS has added Cleveland to their End of the Road Tour.

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will host the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers on October 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will be available for fans starting June 9 at 10 a.m.

With KISS Army presale, tickets are available June 5 at 10 a.m.

KISS will then head to Nashville, Tennessee and round out their final tour at Madison Square Garden in New York City, where the band was formed.

This farewell tour, previously paused by COVID-19, will close over 40 years of global tours by KISS.

