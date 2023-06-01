2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

KISS is coming to Cleveland; tickets on sale June 9

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will host KISS October 22 at 7:30 p.m.
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will host KISS October 22 at 7:30 p.m.(Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse/KISS)
By Madeline Harden
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - KISS has added Cleveland to their End of the Road Tour.

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will host the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers on October 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will be available for fans starting June 9 at 10 a.m.

With KISS Army presale, tickets are available June 5 at 10 a.m.

KISS will then head to Nashville, Tennessee and round out their final tour at Madison Square Garden in New York City, where the band was formed.

This farewell tour, previously paused by COVID-19, will close over 40 years of global tours by KISS.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June

Latest News

Jay-Z speaks during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021,...
Cleveland Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s new hip-hop exhibit opening soon
Mentor Rocks 2023 concert lineup features national recording artist
Mentor Rocks 2023 concert lineup features national recording artist
Busy weekend ahead in Cleveland: What to know about road closures, parking
Lizzo accepts the award for record of the year for "About Damn Time" at the 65th annual Grammy...
Cleveland supermarket receives high praise from Lizzo