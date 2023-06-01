Lyme disease cases rising in Ohio, how you can keep your family safe

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lyme disease cases in the State of Ohio continue to rise, with a recorded 66 cases already reported. The Ohio Department of Health has continued to track these cases, and is urging people to make sure they’re aware of the dangers Lyme and other tick transmitted diseases can pose to humans and pets.

According to the DOH, the best way to prevent Lyme is to prevent tick bites. “If you find a tick on your body, remove it quickly to reduce the risk of contracting Lyme disease. See a healthcare provider if you do get sick. Lyme disease is curable. Early diagnosis and treatment are important in order to avoid further health problems related to Lyme disease”.

Prevention is incredibly important when it comes to Lyme disease. According to the DOH, “steps to prevent Lyme disease include using insect repellent, removing ticks promptly, applying pesticides, and reducing tick habitat. The tick that transmits Lyme disease can occasionally transmit other tickborne diseases as well”.

Keep an eye out for deer in your area, as they are the “preferred host of the adult blacklegged tick”. Dogs are also very susceptible to tick bites and tickborne diseases, so checking your pet regularly for ticks is important.

If you do find a tick on yourself or your dog, remove it as soon as possible and dispose of the tick properly (do not squish it with your fingers). To remove it, use smaller pointed tweezers to get as close to the point of contact as possible, pulling straight up. Do not twist or turn the tick out to ensure the entire tick is removed. Once removed, clean the area the tick was on and put the tick in something like a plastic bag to ensure it does not infect others.

Much more information can be found on the DOH’s Lyme disease section here.

