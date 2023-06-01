2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man breaks into Cleveland home, steals $2,000 worth of hand tools, police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who broke into a home and stole about $2,000 worth of hand tools is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect.

Police said the suspect forced open the door to the home in the 1500 block of Starkweather on May 11 before stealing the tools.

Surveillance cameras in the area captured the man with the items, according to police.

Even though it is blurry, take a close look at this surveillance photo of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this break in and theft, call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217.

