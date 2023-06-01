Missing 17-year-old Euclid boy last seen May 25

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police asked the community to help find missing 17-year-old Javier Bailey, who has been missing since May 25.

Police said he left his home against his mother’s wishes and has not returned nor been able to be reached on his cell phone.

He has never ran away from home before, police stated.

If you see Bailey or know where he may be, call Euclid Detectives 216-289-8505 and reference report #23-02830.

Javier Bailey (Euclid Police)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.