Newburgh Heights police, fire track down escaped macaw

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Newburgh Heights police spent Wednesday afternoon tracking down a pet bird that was on the lose.

A Facebook post from Newburgh Heights Police Department told people in the area to look out for blue and gold macaw.

Oxy the macaw was later rescued and returned to its family.

Another Facebook post shows a fire truck aerial ladder being used to retrieve the bird from a tree.

