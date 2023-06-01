2 Strong 4 Bullies
Newburgh Heights police, fire track down escaped macaw

Newburgh Heights police spent Wednesday afternoon tracking down a pet bird that was on the lose.
Newburgh Heights police spent Wednesday afternoon tracking down a pet bird that was on the lose.(Source: Newburgh Heights Police Department)
By Megan McSweeney
Jun. 1, 2023
NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Newburgh Heights police spent Wednesday afternoon tracking down a pet bird that was on the lose.

A Facebook post from Newburgh Heights Police Department told people in the area to look out for blue and gold macaw.

Oxy the macaw was later rescued and returned to its family.

Another Facebook post shows a fire truck aerial ladder being used to retrieve the bird from a tree.

