Northeast Ohio Weather: Pattern remains very dry

By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:47 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure remains overhead keeping the area dry and stable. Sunshine again today. High temperatures in the 80s area wide. Cooler readings near Lake Erie as the lake breeze gets going. The story heading into the weekend is for a cooling trend, especially along the lakeshore. Our weather is generally coming in from the north the next several days. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the 70s downwind of Lake Erie. The wind increases 10-20 mph out of the northeast Saturday afternoon. We are still not seeing much of a rain threat through the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

