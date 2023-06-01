Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.

Ladasia Vinson was sentenced to two years in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Vinson was working as a nursing assistant in an assisted living facility in 2022 when she stole from patients over a two month span.

Patients reported items missing from their room starting in April of 2022.

“It appeared she was utilizing their credit cards, making purchases, and also stealing cash for her own use,” Detective Sgt. Jay Elish of Bay Village Police Department said.

In court, Vinson said, “I personally know how it feels mentally and emotionally to be violated and hurt for no reason. My intention was never to hurt or violate anyone in that nature. It was stupid.”

Police say Vinson was employed through a private company, and that O’Neil Healthcare in Bay Village was one of the three places she worked.

Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said, “I believe she deserves the harshest punishment allowed.”

O’Malley also read a statement from a victim, saying, “This is my home. Imagine living in a place where you have to lock up your purse. If my situation isn’t bad enough. I’ve also been robbed.”

